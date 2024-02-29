FACT CHECK: Does Image Of Mitch McConnell On Train Show Him Under Arrest?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell under arrest for treason.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The photo shows McConnell traveling on the Senate subway.

Fact Check:

McConnell announced that he will step down as the Republican Leader in the Senate in November following this year’s elections, according to BBC. The out-going senate leader is reportedly weighing endorsing former President Donald Trump for president, The Hill reported.

A post shared on Facebook purports the Senate Minority Leader has been arrested. The post shows an image of McConnell seated on a train with law enforcement standing around him.

The caption reads, “Addison Mitchell McConnell. Arrested. Treason. GITMO. Executed. That’s an United States Marshal. Check out the badge.”

The claim is baseless. The image is from Getty Images and is labelled as Oct. 20, 2020. The description says that this is a few days before the confirmation vote of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

News outlets reported on this photo in Oct. 2020. Health concerns were raised at the time related to McConnell’s bruised hands, according to Courier Journal. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

McConnell also has been seen recently. News reports shared a video of McConnell at a press conference. Newsweek reported this morning that “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that everyone is focused on avoiding a government shutdown as a top priority.”

Check Your Fact contact the Department of Defense for comment. This piece will be updated if a response is provided.

