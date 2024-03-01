FACT CHECK: Was Dr. Oz Attacked For Promoting A Diabetes Cure?

A video shared on Instagram claims Dr. Mehmet Oz was purportedly attacked for promoting a diabetes cure.

The original video, which stems from a February 2022 article from The Independent, shows Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov allegedly punching pro-Russia politician Nestor Shufrych.

The Arizona Department of Education is joining with Oz’s nonprofit, HealthCorps, to “offer optional health education programming to schools,” according to Arizona Central. Oz announced the partnership at a recent appearance at Kenilworth Elementary School, the outlet reported.

The Instagram video, which has garnered over 400 likes, opens with a clip of two men fighting on what appears to be the set of a TV show. That clip is followed by a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham discussing an alleged attempt on Oz’s life over a purported cure for diabetes. The video then ends with a clip of Oz, who appears to have a black eye, on the set of his TV show, “The Dr. Oz Show.”

The claim that Oz was purportedly attacked for promoting a diabetes cure is false, however. The original video, which stems from a February 2022 article from The Independent, shows Butusov allegedly punching Shufrych.

“Things got heated today on a Ukrainian TV show after one of its journalists attacked a guest. An Ukranian pro-Russia politician had been invited onto the show to share his opinion on the ongoing tensions between the respective countries as Putin lines up troops and prepares for what could be a war,” the video’s caption reads.

“In [this] clip, Journalist Yuriy Butusov can be seen lashing out at politician Nestor Shufrych, punching him before getting him in a headlock,” it continues.

Likewise, the video clip of Ingraham speaking can be traced back to a November 2023 episode of her show, “The Ingraham Angle.” There is no mention of Oz purportedly being attacked over a diabetes cure during the episode.

Additionally, the clip of Oz stems from a September 2020 episode of his show, which featured Dr. Jordan Peterson. Oz does not have a black eye in the original video, meaning the Instagram clip has been edited. (RELATED: Does Image Of Mitch McConnell On Train Show Him Under Arrest?)

Check Your Fact also found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories debunked the claim on Feb. 28. Finally, Oz has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Oz for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.