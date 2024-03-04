FACT CHECK: Did Disney World Castle Burn Down?

A post shared on social media purportedly a video of the Cinderella castle burning down at Disney World.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It stems from a satirical news outlet.

Fact Check:

Disney World has been sued after a customer died of an allergic reaction to food served at a resort restaurant, The News York Times reported. Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan notified the server of her allergy and was assured that the meal was safe to consume, the outlet reported.

The post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purported a fire started at Disney World In Orlando Florida. The video shows smoke rising from the castle as patrons gather to look.

The caption reads, “BREAKING: Cinderella Castle Burned to The Ground.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim originated on a satirical website called Mouse Trap News. The article claims that the castle caught fire Feb. 23 and took an hour for firefighters to respond. The article goes on to say that the castle burned to the ground is “unsalvagable.”

The website features a disclaimer on the “about section“ of the website. The disclaimer reads, “Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff.”

The video used clips of a livestream which do not show the castle on fire.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim George Floyd made an anti-trans post.