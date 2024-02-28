FACT CHECK: No, George Floyd Did Not Make This Anti-Trans X Post

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a post from George Floyd saying transgender people are “fuked in they head.”

I stand with George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/T9Psnw8cwS — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 24, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The account that allegedly made the post was created in 2022, two years after Floyd’s death.

Fact Check:

Model and actor Tom Sandoval has issued an apology after he compared his cheating scandal to the O.J. Simpson case and the killing of Floyd, according to Daily Mail. He said both of these occurrences were “a little bit the same” compared to him cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their mutual friend, Rachel Leviss, the outlet reported.

An X post allegedly shows a post made by Floyd expressing an anti-trans sentiment. A photo shows an alleged tweet from Floyd overlaid on his headshot.

“These trans folk straight up fuked in they head,” reads the alleged post, purportedly made on Aug. 3, 2011 by an account called @Bigfloyd73.

“I stand with George Floyd,” the post’s caption reads.

This is not a genuine post from Floyd, however. The account that allegedly posted the claim, @Bigfloyd73, was created in March 2022. This account cannot actually belong to Floyd, as he died in May 2020, according to AP News. (RELATED: Viral X Image Does Not Show The Inmate Who Allegedly Stabbed Derek Chauvin)

An archived post shows that the account replied to a screenshot of the anti-trans post, saying, “yeah I said dis and?” The account that posted the fabricated screenshot, @ObamaGarak, has gone private at the time of writing.

The claim was posted by the account @dom_lucre, which Check Your Fact has debunked multiple times previously.