FACT CHECK: No, Buses Do Not Show ‘Illegal Immigrants’ Being Bussed In Florida

A video shared on X claims to show “illegal immigrants” being bussed in Florida.

Verdict: False

The video likely shows people being bussed to Skyway 10k, according to the organization and the Florida governor’s office.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of buses, claiming it shows “illegal immigrants” being bused into Florida on March 3.

“I knew it. Under the cover of darkness, they’re sending illegals to every state. Even our red ones. @GovRonDeSantis want to answer this one? Why all the busses? Send them to sanctuary cities. I did not vote for this,” one user wrote.

This claim, though, is false. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video is likely showing people being bussed to the Skywalk 10k race. The race is meant to support military families. The race occurred March 3, according to WTSP.

The Race Logistics page for the Skywalk 10k race shows school buses and that the “northbound span of the bridge will close at 3:30AM EST on Sunday morning and will reopen at 11AM EST sharp.” It also states that participants would be bussed from Tropicana Field to the “starting line in Manatee County.”

Bryan Griffin, communications director for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, refuted the claim in a March 4 X post. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

“These buses were transporting runners to the Sunshine Skyway 10K race. They were NOT transporting illegal immigrants in Florida. Buses were staged to transport runners to the starting line in waves that began at 5:30AM on Sunday morning,” Griffin said.

Justin Clements, the founder of Clementine Communications and who handles media inquiries for the race, told Check Your Fact in an email that while he could not “confirm exactly where these busses are coming from” he “can confirm we did have 50 busses from Pasco County…”

I can confirm we did have 50 busses from Pasco County come to the Skyway 10K to bus runners from Tropicana Field to the start line, and from the finish line back to Tropicana Field. Those busses arrived at Tropicana Field around 3:30 a.m. This would line up with the route and timing of that video,” Clements said.