FACT CHECK: X Post Makes False Claim About Migrants, Purported Home Depot Attack In Chicago

A purported police dispatch audio clip included in the X post appears to have been faked. In addition, the claim is neither referenced on the Chicago Police Department’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Migrants staying in “more than two dozen city-run shelters” in Chicago have made “248 grievances” about racist remarks and lack of cleanliness, among other issues, according to local outlet WBEZ Chicago. The outlet obtained the 500-page list of grievances from Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

“Over 100 migrants attacking security … some security officers are off duty police officers … Home Depot 87th and Dan Ryan …,” the X post, viewed 59,000 times, claims. The post includes a purported police dispatch audio from the website, Crime Is Down.com that appears to be from Feb. 20 at 2:04 p.m.

The claim is false, however. The police dispatch audio linked via the viral X post appears to have been faked. Check Your Fact reviewed the police dispatch audio archive on Crime Is Down.com and an audio clip from Feb. 20 at 2:04 p.m. does not mention anything about a supposed attack at a Home Depot store in Chicago. Instead, the audio clip seems to indicate that a shooting took place.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the claim referenced on the Chicago Police Department’s website or on its verified social media accounts. There are also no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Snopes also debunked the claim in a Mar. 1 article. The outlet contacted the Home Depot store where the purported attack was said to have occurred and a manager indicated the claim was just a “rumor.”

Furthermore, a YouTube user named Ford Boss Me who posted a now-deleted video about the claim said he thought the purported dispatch audio included in the viral X post was generated with artificial intelligence (AI), the outlet reported. (RELATED: No, The Telegraph Did Not Use Caribbean Culture Festival Image In Migration Article)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Chicago Police Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.