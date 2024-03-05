FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Recent Transport Of Nuclear Weapons In Russia?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows The Russian military recently transporting nuclear weapons in preparation for an attack.

President Putin is moving Nuclear Weapons. Russia isn’t playing games.

To NATO and the CIA…you cannot win this. Please surrender. pic.twitter.com/vtlY0k2R43 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Russian media has reported that British troops are “on the ground” in Ukraine aiding the deployment of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, The Guardian reported. The outlet also reported leaks from a secret call revealed that western forces were involved in the Ukraine conflict.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show missiles being transported. The video shows several vehicles with Russian flags and large cylinders on top.

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to a Feb. 2022 parade. Google translated the description as, “In preparation for the military parade on Red Square, a mechanized column of the parade crew of autonomous launchers of the Yars mobile missile system marched from the permanent deployment point of the city of Teykovo, Ivanovo region, to Alabino, near Moscow.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens NATO with nuclear war after French President Emmanuel Macron commented that NATO troops in Ukraine is still an option, according to Al Jazeera. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

