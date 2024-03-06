FACT CHECK: No, Disney World Is Not Adding Urinals To Women’s Restrooms

A video shared on Instagram claims Disney World is installing urinals to women’s restrooms at the parks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Gates (@officialderrickgates)

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It was originally posted by a site that regularly publishes satire about Disney World.

Fact Check:

Disney has posted its ticket prices for 2025, showing some increases in price from 2024, according to CNN. Some tickets have increased as much as $10, one example being late August weekday tickets for Animal Kingdom having gone from $109 for 2024 tickets to $119 for 2025, the outlet reported.

An Instagram post claims Disney World is installing urinals in women’s restrooms throughout its parks. The video shows footage of various locations around the Disney World parks as narrator speaks over.

“Disney World is adding urinals to the women’s restrooms,” the narrator says. “This is an effort by Disney to be more inclusive. They want to ensure that people are more comfortable in their bathrooms.” He goes on to mention that people are showing concern over the choice to replace stalls with urinals due to the potential for longer lines.

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about the alleged change. (RELATED: No, Disney World Is Not Offering Free Admission For Black People During Black History Month)



The claim was originally posted by Mouse Trap News. The site’s “about” page reads, “Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Disney spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.