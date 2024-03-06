FACT CHECK: Did Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert Get Fired By ABC?

A post shared on social media purports that comedy show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert were fired by ABC.

😂😎ABC Fired Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert?https://t.co/FCewRRR9IE — Janis Dutton (@janisdutton5) March 5, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from satire.

Fact Check:

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for the fourth time, The New York Times reported. Kimmel commented on Jo Koy’s recent Golden Globes performance as host and suggested Koy should be offered the job as host again.

A post shared on X shows claims that the comedians were both fired from their nightly shows at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The post shares a photo of each hosting their respective shows.

The caption reads, “ABC has terminated its ties with late-night luminaries Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, declaring that ‘Their spark has faded.'”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news report from Esspots.com. The “about section“ of the website self-identifies as satire, “Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.”

The article states that ABC released a statement on their departure from the network. However, no press release can be found from ABC. Furthermore, Kimmel is employed by ABC but Colbert’s show airs on CBS. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

