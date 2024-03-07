FACT CHECK: X Video Shows Protest Against Chinese Immigrants And Kurds, Not Islam In Japan

A video shared on X purports to show a recent protest against Islam and “illegal and uncontrolled immigration” in Japan.

“Japan belongs to Japanese, Islam out of our country!” Japanese patriots also rise up due to illegal and uncontrolled immigration. pic.twitter.com/ZzmZ6gGHjc — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 3, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The original video, shared on X in October 2023, shows a protest in Kawaguchi targeting Chinese immigrants and Kurds, according to Misbar.

Fact Check:

“‘Japan belongs to Japanese, Islam out of our country!’ Japanese patriots also rise up due to illegal and uncontrolled immigration,” the X video’s caption reads. In the video, viewed over one million times, a large crowd of people can be seen marching through the streets carrying Japanese flags.

The claim that the video shows a recent protest against Islam and “illegal and uncontrolled immigration” in Japan is misleading, however. The original video, shared on X in October 2023, shows a protest targeting Chinese immigrants and Kurds, according to Misbar. The protest occurred in Kawaguchi, the outlet reported.

“This kind of turmoil is not good for resolving the Kurdish-Chinese issue,” a translation of the video’s caption reads in part. “Kawaguchi citizens don’t want it either. I feel sorry for foreigners too,” it continues.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about Japan. In addition, Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: No, Buses Do Not Show ‘Illegal Immigrants’ Being Bussed In Florida)

Check Your Fact has contacted Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.