FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Share Post Claiming Satellites Intercept Prayers?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that satellites are being used to intercept prayers to Jesus.

Is this what happens when the illiterate work out how to turn a computer on? pic.twitter.com/OIM7MErPbT — Steve Howard (@stevesurrey1) February 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The post was edited.

Fact Check:

Greene recently told news reporter and former BBC news journalist Emily Maitlis to “f*** off” after she asked the congresswoman about conspiracy theories, The Hill reported. Maitlis also questioned the connection between conspiracy theorists and supporters of former President Donald Trump, and Greene’s message to Nikki Haley.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Greene made a social media post that claims Atheists are using satellites to stop Christians from praying. The post shares a screenshot of the alleged post.

The text on the alleged post reads, “Christians against satellites, the negative impact of artificial satellites and space debris orbiting the earth: Satellites interfere with our ability to effectively communicate with God. Prayers often collide with satellites and are deflected or destroyed upon impact.”

Greene’s alleged caption reads, “The ATHEISTS are using SATELLITES to intercept prayer to JESUS and turn them EVEL!”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no such claim available on Greene’s X account. There is no mention of this claim from her office. There is no such claim available on the deleted tweet tracker PolitiTweet

The post has appeared on social media without Greene’s name and includes the same caption and spelling errors. The image dates back to Dec. 2023 and is unrelated to any claims from Greene. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

The ATHEISTS are using SATELLITES to intercept prayer to JESUS and turn them EVEL!!!! pic.twitter.com/lsT0YQ1LX2 — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) December 10, 2023

