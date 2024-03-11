FACT CHECK: Image Purporting To Show Israeli Soldiers Holding ISIS Flag Is Digitally Altered
An image shared on Facebook purports to show Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers holding an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag as well as an Israeli flag.
Verdict: False
The image is digitally altered. In the original image, shared on X by the IDF in June 2023, the soldiers are holding Golani Patrol and Israeli flags.
Fact Check:
The IDF used its jets to attack targets in southern Lebanon on Mar. 8, according to the Jerusalem Post. The targets included a military post in Ayta ash Shab, the outlet reported.
משלחת של 12 לוחמים ומפקדים מיחידת סיירת גולני יצאה אתמול לתרגיל “African Lion 2023” בהובלת זרוע היבשה שמתקיים במרוקו.
בתרגיל משתתפות כ-18 מדינות וכ-8,000 חיילים מצבא ארה”ב, מרוקו וגאנה >> pic.twitter.com/4SDKbAcAJl
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 5, 2023