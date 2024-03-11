FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The New Electric Bus In Glasgow?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of a new futuristic double decker electric bus in Glasgow, Scotland.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook purports to show a new electric bus in Glasgow. The photo shows an image of an advanced, sleek double-decker bus.

The caption reads, “Today Glasgow City Council have launched their first electric double decker, seen here in George Square.”

The claim is inaccurate. The image stems from a satirical account called Travel Scotland Goals Group. The post is a fabricated image. The bio of the account reads, “Some places may not be 100% accurate.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council told Reuters that, “we definitely haven’t had anything to do with a bus that looks like the one in the picture.” (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

Glasgow has an extensive electric bus system and an electric bus fleet. According to First Bus Greater Glasgow, since June 2023 the electric bus has been in force. They are continuing to grow their electric bus fleet and reduce emissions by 2035

