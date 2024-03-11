FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show Oklahoma Students Sucking Adults’ Toes

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows Oklahoma school children sucking the toes of adults.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The feet seen in the video belong to other students, not adults.

Oklahoma recently held Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, according to NBC News. Former President Donald Trump won on the Republican side with 81.8% of the vote while President Biden won on the Democratic side with 73.0% of the vote, the outlet reported.

An Instagram video claims to show children from a high school in Oklahoma sucking adults’ toes. The clip appears to show multiple students lying on the floor while licking or sucking the feet of a person sitting in front of them. The students’ faces have been blurred out. “He is devouring those!” someone can be heard saying.

“Disturbing video shows students at Deer Creek High in Edmond, Oklahoma, sucking on the toes of adults during a school fundraising event,” the video’s text reads. “Every adult involved needs to be arrested.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. The students were licking peanut butter off of the feet of other students, according to local news outlet The Oklahoman. (RELATED: Did UPenn Students Chant “We Want Jewish Genocide”?)

“That claim is not correct,” a Deer Creek School District spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. The spokesperson included a statement which reads in part, “On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Deer Creek High School hosted a student assembly called the Clash of Classes, where ninth through twelfth grade students volunteered to participate in various student-organized class competitions, in the spirit of raising money for this year’s charity recipient as a part of our Wonderful Week of Fundraising (WWF).”

The full statement was reported by the Daily Mail. The statement adds that though this was a game, the school “failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community.”