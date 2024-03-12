FACT CHECK: Did President Joe Biden Claim Thousands Of Americans Have been Killed By Illegal Immigrants?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows during the State of the Union Address President Joe Biden claimed that thousands have been killed by illegal immigrants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHN👁NEWS (@neverhidden_news)

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The comments were made after Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted his speech.

Fact Check:

Biden has received backlash for using the term “illegal” when referencing Laken Riley’s alleged killer during the State of the Union, The Guardian reported. The President regrets using the term during a recent interview and clarified the correct term is “undocumented.”

A post shared on Instagram purports Biden made an accidental admission about illegal immigration during the State of the Union. The post shares a video of Biden with text above.

“MASK SLIP: With hard drugs wearing off fast Joe Biden has a truly shocking moment of honesty & lucidity,” the text above the video reads. “After MTG screams Laken Riley’s name, Biden goes off prompter, rattled and admits: THOUSANDS of Americans are being Killed by ILLEGALS.”

The claim is inaccurate. The comments were made after Rep. Greene called Biden out over the killing of Laken Riley. He did not say illegals are killing Americans. The transcription shows that he said, “Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that’s right. But how many thousands of people are being killed by legals?”

Riley was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, according to AP News. Jose Ibarra is the suspect in the Riley killing; he is a 26 year-old Venezuelan. The Associated Press reported that he crossed into the U.S. in 2022. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that the recent Odysseus moon landing was faked.