FACT CHECK: ‘Kuki Militants’ Video Is From December 2023 And Deceptively Edited

A video shared on X claims to show Kuki militants threatening Imphal, India.

🚨 Breaking News: #KukiMilitant issues warning of potential attacks on Imphal city within the next week. Authorities are urged to heighten security measures and ensure the safety of residents. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.#AbrogateSoO #IndiaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/tewHM4382Y — Pirthiviraj Shougrakpam (@Pirthivira35839) February 29, 2024

Verdict: False

It is from December 2023 from a group that was threatening Myanmar junta forces, not attempting to attack Imphal. The video has been edited.

Fact Check:

Myanmar junta forces are planning on enforcing a years-old conscription law as it battles against rebel groups that have made gains against them in recent months, according to Al Jazeera.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Kuki militants threatening to attack Imphal. One user wrote, “Breaking News: #KukiMilitant issues warning of potential attacks on Imphal city within the next week. Authorities are urged to heighten security measures and ensure the safety of residents. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from December 2023 and shows the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force threatening the Burmese military, not threatening to attack Imphal.

Junta troops and police in Karenni State have a choice: surrender or be annihilated, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Marwi said in a video posted on Facebook on Saturday.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #JuntaTroopsGivenStarkChoice pic.twitter.com/DeAiOis3MR — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) December 23, 2023

“Junta troops and police in Karenni State have a choice: surrender or be annihilated, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Marwi said in a video posted on Facebook on Saturday,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Did UPenn Students Chant “We Want Jewish Genocide”?)

Logically Facts reported that an expert they consulted said that the person speaking in the video said, “You have two choices, either stand with the people or be destroyed. Choose the way you like; be prepared to be defeated.” The expert also said that the language and video originate from Myanmar.

The video came after the Manipur Assembly asked the Indian government to suspend a pact called the Suspension of Operations that has been in effect since 2008 with Kuki-Zo militant organizations, according to Logically Facts. This request was also reported by the Hindu.