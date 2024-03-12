FACT CHECK: No, US Marines Did Not Arrest Victoria Nuland And Robert Kagan

A post shared on Facebook claims U.S. Marines purportedly arrested U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and her husband, political science scholar Robert Kagan.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Mar. 9 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.”

Fact Check:

Nuland will retire from her position as U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs later this month, The Associated Press reported, citing a recent statement issued by the State Department. Nuland previously served in former President Barack Obama’s administration, retired when former President Donald Trump took office, and then returned to serve under President Joe Biden, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims U.S. Marines purportedly arrested Nuland on charges of treason and seditious conspiracy, citing her husband Kagan as a co-conspirator. The post further claims Nuland “had overseen and micromanaged U.S. bioweapon laboratories in Ukraine” and that she and Kagan “were kingpins in the illegal production and distribution of Adrenochrome flowing between the United States and Eastern Europe.”

The claim is false and stems from a Mar. 9 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories also debunked the claim in a Mar. 8 article.

Additionally, the claim neither appears on the Department of State’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Nuland also has not publicly commented on the claim via her verified government X account. (RELATED: Claim That U.S. Marines Uncovered CBP Border Conspiracy Is Satirical)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Marine Corps for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.