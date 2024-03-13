FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Shows Snow In China In 2023, Not Recent Snow In California

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a recent snowstorm in California.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image shows a snow storm that occurred in China in January 2023, according to another post shared on X.

Fact Check:

Northern California recently received over 10 feet of snow, according to CNN. In addition to the snow, the area also experienced high wind gusts, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image, which has received over 300 likes, purports to show a recent snowstorm in California. “Snowpocalypse in Northern California buries motorists,” the image’s caption reads. In addition, a TikTok video, from which the image appears to be derived, circulated on X.

The claim is false. The image shows a snow storm that occurred in China in January 2023, according to another post shared on X.

“An avalanche occurred on the evening of January 17 on the road from Linzhi to Pai. The accident occurred at the exit of the Duoxiongla Tunnel, 8 [sic] people have been killed and many are missing. The temperature in Tibet is abnormally high recently, the avalanche may be related to it,” the post’s caption reads.

An avalanche occurred on the evening of January 17 on the road from Linzhi to Pai. The accident occurred at the exit of the Duoxiongla Tunnel,8 people have been killed and many are missing.The temperature in Tibet is abnormally high recently, the avalanche may be related to it. pic.twitter.com/ovnBMuW5M6 — Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) January 19, 2023

Likewise, the Global Times reported on the avalanche that occurred as a result of the heavy snowfall at the time. The avalanche killed 28 people, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Does This Image Show The New Electric Bus In Glasgow?)

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the Facebook image showed recent snow in California. In fact, the opposite is true. India Today also indicated the image shows a snowstorm that occurred in China in January 2023 via a Mar. 4 article.

Furthermore, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the California Governor’s OES for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.