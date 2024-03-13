FACT CHECK: Time ‘Person Of The Year’ Cover Glorifying Hitler Is Digitally Fabricated

A post shared on X allegedly shows a 1938 Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year’ cover featuring Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler waving.

Time magazine supported genocide in 1938 making Aldolf Hitler, “Man of the Year”… Time magazine supporting genocide in 2024 by labelling those opposed to the genocide of Palestinians “Antisemitic” pic.twitter.com/ZQ1BBKP7ep — Pelham (@Resist_05) February 27, 2024

Verdict: False

The cover glorifying Hitler has been digitally fabricated. While it’s true that Hitler was named Time’s Person of the Year in 1938, the genuine cover is different.

Fact Check:

Indiana lawmakers have passed a bill defining antisemitism to try to address its presence on college campuses, according to AP News. The legislation broadly defines antisemitism as “religious discrimination,” the outlet reported.

An X photo purportedly shows a cover of Time Magazine’s 1938 Person of the Year featuring an image of Hitler waving. An additional image appears to show another Time cover displaying a Star of David with the text “THE NEW ANTISEMITISM” in the middle.

“Time magazine supported genocide in 1938 making Aldolf Hitler, “Man of the Year,'” the post reads. “Time magazine supporting genocide in 2024 by labelling those opposed to the genocide of Palestinians ‘Antisemitic.'”

The second image is an actual cover that can be found on Time’s website. The first image, however, is digitally fabricated. The actual cover for Time’s Person of the Year—Man of the Year, at the time—shows an illustration of Hitler playing the organ while what appears to be a Ferris wheel carrying dead bodies is seen overhead.

This cover is not an endorsement. It’s important to note that Time’s Person of the Year reflects, “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse,” according to its website. (RELATED: No, Time Magazine Didn’t Compare Justin Trudeau To Hitler)



