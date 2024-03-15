FACT CHECK: Post Claims All Georgia Charges Against Donald Trump Were Dismissed

A post shared on X claims that all charges against former President Donald Trump in Georgia were dismissed.

Trump cleared of all charges in the fake case against him by Fani Willis in Fulton County, Georgia… WINNING 👇

pic.twitter.com/Sg4PbrtLP1 — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) March 13, 2024

Verdict: False

While a judge dismissed six charges against Trump and his allies, he did not dismiss all of them. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office is able to seek a reindictment, according to the judge’s order.

Fact Check:

A judge is expected to rule if Willis will be disqualified from prosecuting Trump for interfering in Georgia during the 2020 election, according to The Washington Post.

This particular claim is false. What is true is that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six charges against Trump and others charged in the election interference case, according to the Washington Post. Three of the 13 charges against Trump were dropped, but the other 10 remain, the outlet reported.

McAfee wrote, “This does not mean the entire indictment is dismissed…The State may also seek a reindictment supplementing these six counts. C.f. O.C.G.A. § 17-7-53.1 (barring future prosecution after second quashal). Even if the statute of limitations has expired, the State receives a six-month extension from the date of this Order to resubmit the case to a grand jury.”

McAfee denied motions to dismiss the rest of the charges, writing, “Defendants have not provided any authority requiring that the particulars of an overt act be alleged or subjecting overt acts to the standards of general or special demurrers. The Defendants’ challenge of these overt acts is therefore denied.”

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead defense counsel, said in a statement that the “Court made the correct legal decision to grant the special demurrers and quash important counts of the indictment brought by DA Fani Willis,” according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

“The counts dismissed against President Trump are 5, 28 and 38, which falsely claimed that he solicited GA public officials to violate their oath of office. The ruling is a correct application of the law, as the prosecution failed to make specific allegations of any alleged wrongdoing on those counts. The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dismissed,” the statement reads.