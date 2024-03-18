FACT CHECK: Was ‘The View’ Cancelled By ABC?

A post shared on social media purports that the ABC show “The View” was canceled.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appeared on a recent episode of “The View” to discuss New York City policies, The New York Post reported. Host Whoopie Goldberg questioned Hochul on the new congestion toll of $15 in New York, but Hochul defended the policy by saying, “I could walk backwards in heels faster than most trucks can get down the streets right now.”

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that “The View” has not been renewed. The post shared images of some of the hosts, with Goldberg’s image being the largest.

The text overlay reads, “ABC drops ‘The View’ from its 2024 lineup, citing declining viewership: ‘Nobody watches anymore.'” The caption says, “BREAKING: ABC drops the view. Are you happy or disappointed?”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim appears to stem from a satirical news outlet called the Dunning-Kruger Times. The article claimed that the show was cancelled due to shrinking ratings and the increasing controversy that the show’s hosts created.

The “About Us” section of the website self-identifies as parody. The disclaimer reads, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery”. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that the recent Odysseus moon landing was faked.