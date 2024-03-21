FACT CHECK: No, Italy Prime Minister Did Not Claim ‘Italy’s Ancestral Right’ To Europe, Africa and Asia

A video shared on Instagram purports Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed “Italy’s ancestral right” to all of Europe, North Africa and Western Asia.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Meloni said this.

Fact Check:

Meloni is seeking over $100,000 in damages after two men created pornographic deepfake videos of her and shared them online, saying money is “symbolic,” according to Forbes. Two suspects, a father and son aged 74 and 40, are being accused of defamation, which can carry a custodial sentence under Italian law, The Independent reported.

A post claims Meloni has said Italy has an “ancestral right” to multiple continents. The post shares an image of the prime minister with a laurel crown and red and white robes.

“PM Meloni claims Italy’s ancestral right to all of Europe, North Africa & Western Asia in rare interview with Tucker Carlson,” the alleged headline reads.

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about the alleged interview. Furthermore, the screenshot appears to be edited from a genuine Reuters article. The actual headline reads, “Italy PM says finds Stellantis CEO comments on subsidies ‘bizarre.’” The original image of Meloni used in the article does not show her wearing the laurel wreath or robes. (RELATED: No, Italy Did Not Change Pride Month To ‘Family Pride Month’)

“I can confirm this is not a Reuters story,” a Reuters spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for Meloni’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.