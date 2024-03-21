FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Jewish Community Claiming To Sever Ties With Israel?

A post shared on social media purports that a Jewish community in the United States recently rallied to sever ties with Israel.

The largest anti-Israel American Jewish community openly announces the severing of all ties with Israel, affirming its rejection of the vision of Israel as a Jewish state. Oh Muslims…oh Arabs…

At least become Jewish, I will come out to you…maybe a vein of conscience will… pic.twitter.com/huecOnJc00 — Rula Alqawasmi (@Alqawasmi_Rula) March 10, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video is over a decade old and predates the current conflict in Gaza.

Fact Check:

Israel has killed a top Hamas leader, Marwan Issa, in an airstrike, according to The Wall Street Journal. Issa earned the nickname, “Shadow Man” due to his elusive and clandestine operations with Hamas.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports that a large gathering of a Jewish community recently took part in a protest of Israel. The video shows a large group, of what seems to be men, in black clothing sitting on a stage facing a crowd.

“The largest anti-Israel American Jewish community openly announces the severing of all ties with Israel, affirming its rejection of the vision of Israel as a Jewish state. Oh Muslims…oh Arabs…At least become Jewish, I will come out to you…maybe a vein of conscience will be stirred in you,” the caption reads. “Fear of your rulers and your presidents who allied with Zionism will lead you to death and you are alive. Israel will arrive in your country to colonize your land as it did with Palestine. No safe with Israel killings children”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2013 and predates the recent conflict in Gaza. At no point did they claim to sever ties with Israel.

The rally took place in New York City and was a demonstration against Israel’s proposal to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli Defense Force, according to World Jewish Congress. Demonstrates carried signs that read, “The Israeli draft law is an attack on freedom of religion” (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

