FACT CHECK: Was Senator Chuck Schumer Rushed Off The Senate Floor In Chaos?

A post shared on social media purports Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was forced off the senate floor in chaos.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. No such event occurred on the Senate floor.

Fact Check:

Schumer has defended comments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that his criticism of the Prime Minister was to save Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported. Schumer declined Netanyahu’s request to meet with the Senate Democratic Caucus, NBC News reported.

A post shared on Facebook purports that Schumer had to leave the senate floor due to a dangerous incident. The post shares a photo of the senator in a suit speaking at a podium. The post reads, “Chaos Unfolds on the Senate Floor – Chuck Schumer Rushes Out.”

The claim is inaccurate. The post offers no source or footage of the incident but in the comments there is a link to a December 2023 article from the Conservative Brief that reported several votes were pushed to after New Year’s. The article does not mention that Schumer was rushed out of the Senate.