FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Emmanuel Macron Dancing In A Wig?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows footage of French President Emmanuel Macron in the 1990s dancing in a wig.

Macron before the beginning of political life! 1998, dancing at the disco with a wig pic.twitter.com/OUWz96DEmZ — AN (@FunFact75878288) March 16, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron is set to sue over a recent viral conspiracy that she was born a man, BBC News reported. An internet conspiracy claims that Brigitte Macron was born Jean-Michel Trogneux and transitioned in adulthood.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show footage of a young Macron crossing dressing and dancing in a disco club. The outfits shown include large blonde wigs and colorful makeup.

The caption reads, “Macron before the beginning of political life! 1998, dancing at the disco with a wig.”

The claim is inaccurate. Macron’s face was digitally added onto the bodies of the individuals in the video. The original video can be seen on YouTube the video clearly shows that the footage was altered to appear as Macron.

The footage appears to stem from the Stratus Dance Club, an alcohol-free club in Southern California. The footage dates back to 1986 or 1987. Macron would have been about 10 years old at the time. (RELATED: Fact Checking Biden’s Recent Claims About Wage Growth, Inflation)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that President Joe Biden proposed a policy to pay Americans $400 a month.