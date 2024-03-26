FACT CHECK: Did Charlie Hebdo Cover Call Brigitte Macron Transgender?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent cover of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that features a caricature of French First Lady Brigitte Macron as transgender. “He is not transgender! She is still a man.” #GenderIdentity #TruthSpeaking pic.twitter.com/b9rcf0USfa — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) March 19, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. No such cover exists.

Fact Check:

French President Emmanuel Macron recently warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against “forced transfer” of people and opposes Israel’s appropriation of land in the West Bank, The Times Of Israel reported. Macron claimed the men responsible for an attack on a concert hall in Moscow also targeted France, though their plans were thwarted, according to The Jerusalem Post.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a fabricated cover of Charlie Hebdo that features Macron’s wife as a man. The alleged cover shows a cartoon Macron gesturing to a cartoon rendering of his wife drooling. The caption reads, “‘He is not transgender! She is still a man.'”

The claim is inaccurate. Their website features no such cover. The date on the alleged cover in the post is March 13, but the Charlie Hebdo website shows the March 13 cover is a cartoon scene in which Macron is surrounded by men and women in lab coats with syringes. The cover is related to assisted dying in France.

The magazine did share a post about how they are aware of fake covers that are circulated online. Google translated the post as, “Fake front pages of Charlie Hebdo are currently circulating on social networks. In addition to their dubious and conspiratorial character, they absolutely do not represent the editorial line of our newspaper. As a reminder, our official front pages are pinned every week on our X account or can be found on our website.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Emmanuel Macron Dancing In A Wig?)