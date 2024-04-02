FACT CHECK: Did Novelist Sinclair Lewis Say Fascism In America Would Be ‘Carrying A Cross’?

A post shared on social media purports that writer Sinclair Lewis once warned fascism in America will come “wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

“When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.” -Sinclair Lewis Today it arrived. pic.twitter.com/a1UfktdcZ7 — Brian Zahnd (@BrianZahnd) June 1, 2020

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record Lewis made this quote.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, attributes a quote about fascism and religion to Lewis. The post includes a photo of Former President Donald Trump holding a bible on a news broadcast.

“‘When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.’ -Sinclair Lewis,” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of Lewis saying this quote. The Sinclair Lewis Society at Illinois State University reports that there is no evidence that Lewis ever made this claim.

The Nobel Prize winner did write about the dangers of America falling into authoritarianism. His renowned 1935 dystopian novel “It Can’t Happen Here” deals with these themes. Lewis warns of the possibility of America falling into the trap of fascism in the same way as other nations. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Emmanuel Macron Dancing In A Wig?)

The Sinclair Lewis Society noted Lewis wrote a line with a similar sentiment in “Gideon Planish,” “I just wish people wouldn’t quote Lincoln or the Bible, or hang out the flag or the cross, to cover up something that belongs more to the bank-book and the three golden balls.”