FACT CHECK: Has Biden Not Been To Wisconsin In Two Years?

A post shared on social media by political analyst Frank Luntz purported that President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Wisconsin was his first time in the state in 2 years.

It’s his first Wisconsin appearance in 2 years, so why is Joe Biden going to predominantly white Green Bay rather than more racially diverse Milwaukee or college town Madison? https://t.co/7UeoFkU3w1 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 2, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Biden has been to the state twice before in 2024.

Fact Check:

Luntz posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Biden has not been to Wisconsin in 2 years. He also claims the president has not traveled to the more diverse areas of the state, like Milwaukee.

The claim is inaccurate. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Biden has visited Wisconsin within the last 2 years. The outlet reported President visited the state in March 2024. During his visit, he spoke about the Infrastructure Act that would allocate funds for Milwaukee.

President Biden also visited Superior, Wisconsin, in January 2024 to tout policy achievements regarding infrastructure and economic growth, according to Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR).

The White House responded to Luntz’s claim saying it was false. The White House Communications Director posted on X saying, “This is false. @POTUS was in WI 3 times last year and was in Milwaukee again in March to announce a program to reconnect cities that were divided by highways.”

This is false. @POTUS was in WI 3 times last year and was in Milwaukee again in March to announce a program to reconnect cities that were divided by highways. @POTUS is traveling to Madison next week. You’d think analysts would click on the stories they’re using to criticize. https://t.co/ClBa1C8y65 — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) April 2, 2024

WPR reported that Biden would be returning to the state again in the coming days on April 8. Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to campaign in Green Bay this week. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Emmanuel Macron Dancing In A Wig?)

Check Your Fact contacted Luntz for clarification on his claim. We will update this piece if a response is provided.