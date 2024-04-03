FACT CHECK: No, Tom Hanks And Taylor Swift Did Not Boycott The Oscars

A post shared on Facebook claims actor Tom Hanks and musician Taylor Swift boycotted the Oscars over “woke” policies.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It has not been posted by any credible news outlets.

Fact Check:

Elon Musk, who is funding actress Gina Carano’s lawsuit against her former employer Disney, suggested Oscar winners have only won a “woke contest,” according to Business Insider. Musk’s criticism could be related to the Oscars’ new rule that requires films to fulfill diversity and inclusion standards in order to win best film, New York Times reported.

A Facebook post purports Hanks and Swift are boycotting the Oscars. The post shares a headshot of each of the celebrities.

“Tom Hanks and Taylor Swift Boycott Oscars Over ‘Woke’ Policies: ‘We Stand for True Talent,'” the caption reads.

There is no evidence for this claim, however. There are no credible news reports about the two boycotting the Oscars. (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Quote Declining To Work With Tom Hanks Is Fabricated)

The claim was not posted to a legitimate news site, but instead a site called “https://blog.republikalajm.com/.” A header in the top left corner says “My WordPress blog,” but it’s unclear who it belongs to, as every article is attributed to “admin.” It does not provide any evidence to back its claims.

Swift likely didn’t attend the Oscars as she played a concert on the other side of the world in Singapore on March 9, the night before the Oscars, according to Today.

Hanks likely has no opposition towards the Oscars, as he attended the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards in January, which can be seen in a photo on Getty Images. It shows him posing with his wife, Rita Wilson, in front of an Oscars logo on the wall behind them.