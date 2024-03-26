FACT CHECK: Mark Wahlberg Quote Declining To Work With Tom Hanks Is Fabricated

A post shared on X claims actor Mark Wahlberg refused to star alongside actor Tom Hanks, saying, “I’ll pray for his soul, but I won’t work with him.”

Why wouldn’t Mark Wahlberg work with Tom Hanks, he’s legit a legend. pic.twitter.com/iOgdRuuuN6 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 24, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It originates from a website that describes itself as satirical.

Fact Check:

Wahlberg has recently spoken out about his role in the 2006 film “The Departed,” saying, he was “a little pissed” on a recent podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Originally I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid,” he also said, the outlet reported.

An X post claims Wahlberg refused to star in a movie along Hanks. The post shows photos of Wahlberg and Hanks above the text, “HOT NEWS Mark Wahlberg Declined Opportunity To Star Along Tom Hanks, ‘I’ll pray for his soul, but i won’t work with him.'”

The post’s caption reads, “Why wouldn’t Mark Wahlberg work with Tom Hanks, he’s legit a legend.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about Wahlberg making such a comment. (RELATED: No, Mark Wahlberg Did Not Say This About Hollywood Actors)

The claim was originally posted on Dunning Kruger Times. The site indicates that it is satirical on its “About Us” page. “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery,” it reads. Check Your Fact has debunked this site numerous times previously.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Wahlberg spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received

