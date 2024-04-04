FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Purporting To Show Human Meat For Sale Is AI-Generated

An image shared on Facebook purports to show human meat in the shape of a hand for sale.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The U.K.-based outlet Full Fact indicated the image was generated using artificial intelligence (AI) via a Mar. 28 article. In addition, A media forensics and AI expert denied the image’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Over 200 musical artists, including Katy Perry and Jon Bon Jovi have shared an open letter speaking out about AI use that “sabotage[s] creativity,” according to CNN. “We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem,” the letter reads in part, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show human meat in the shape of a hand for sale. “Human Meat On The Market! (SELAH),” the image’s caption reads.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact did not find the image referenced in any recent credible news reports. In fact, the opposite is true. The U.K.-based outlet Full Fact reported the image is AI-generated via a Mar. 28 article. The outlet indicated it traced the image back to a Facebook page described as sharing “visual arts” and contacted the user who runs the page. The user confirmed the image was created with AI using the program Midjourney, according to the outlet.

Likewise, Check Your Fact conducted an AI content detection scan of the image using the website, "Hive Moderation." The results of the scan claim the image is not likely to have been generated using AI. However, it is important to note that even reliable AI detectors can miss AI-generated content if grain is added to an AI-generated image, which decreases the results' accuracy.

In addition, Dr. Walter Scheirer, a media forensics and AI expert from the University of Notre Dame, denied the image’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This image was likely generated by AI. It contains visible artifacts associated with AI generated imagery, including the nonsensical text on the labels, as well as localized noise on the labels. Further, some of the hands are rendered with five fingers and some with four,” Scheirer said.

This is not the first time an AI-generated image has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a post shared on X purporting to show a satanic Happy Meal sold by the fast food chain McDonald’s.