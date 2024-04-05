FACT CHECK: No, Ben Shapiro Did Not Post Comparing His Sister To Sydney Sweeney

A photo shared on Instagram allegedly shows an X post from Ben Shapiro comparing actress Sydney Sweeney’s appearance to that of his sister.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. No such post can be found on Shapiro’s X account.

Fact Check:

The Daily Wire, co-founded by Shapiro, has cut ties with Owens following comments she allegedly made on the Israel-Hamas war, according to The Independent. She made a post saying there’s “no justification for a genocide,” which was interpreted to refer to Gaza, although no direct reference was made, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post purports Shapiro compared his sister’s and actress Sydney Sweeney’s breasts. The image appears to show an X post from the commentator posted on March 22.

“The idea that Sydney Sweeney’s boobs have ‘ended wokeness’ is patently absurd,” the alleged post reads. “My sister has far larger and more beautiful breasts and they have done far more for the Right than some Hollywood harlot.”

This is not a genuine post, however. A search of Shapiro’s X account shows no posts about Sweeney. Likewise, there are no credible news reports about Shapiro making the post.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim. (RELATED: Did Political Commentator Ben Shapiro Have His PPP Loan Forgiven?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Daily Wire for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a digitally fabricated Shapiro post has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that he made a post criticizing Tracy Chapman’s Grammys performance.