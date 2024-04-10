FACT CHECK: Image Shows Westminster Abbey Flying Pakistani Flag On Pakistan Day, Not Easter

A photo shared on Facebook purports Westminster Abbey erected a Pakistani flag during Easter.

Verdict: False

The image is miscaptioned. The flag was flown on Pakistan Day, not Easter, according to multiple press releases.

Fact Check:

Officials representing India and Pakistan are trading barbs following allegations that Delhi carried out at least 20 extrajudicial killings in Pakistan, according to BBC. The two countries have fought three wars since they became independent nations in 1947, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post appears to show Westminster Abbey with a Pakistani flag on display on top. Its caption implies the photo was taken on Easter.

“Why is the Pakistan flag flying at Westminster Abbey on the holiest of days in the Christian calender (sic)?” the post reads. “Is this showing how low we have sunk as a country that we daren’t fly the Union flag?”

The image is miscaptioned, however. The flag was flown to honor Pakistan Day, and the picture can be seen in a press release from the Pakistan High Commission London. Westminster Abbey organized a special service to commemorate Pakistan Day, according to another press release. The Pakistan High Commission London also made an X post providing this same information along with the picture of the flag being displayed.

An archived version of the Westminster Abbey site shows that the St. Peter flag, not the Pakistani flag, was displayed on Easter Eve and Easter Sunday. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Pakistani Immigrant Pushing Woman In France)

Check Your Fact reached out to spokespeople for Westminster Abbey and the Pakistan High Commission London for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.