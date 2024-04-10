FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Does Not Show Palestinian Child In Refugee Camp

A viral video shared on X purports to show a Palestinian child sleeping in a refugee camp in Rafah.

His family died in #Gaza during bombing by #IsraeliTerrorists. He travelled almost 4 days and reached camp in Rafah. Just imagine the life of these children. pic.twitter.com/ogsxNJ3yRd — Usman Farooq MD (@UsmanFarooqMD) April 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The video, originally shared on Instagram by Ashiyaana Angels, shows a child in Afghanistan, not a refugee camp in Rafah. According to Misbar, Ashiyaana Angels serves “homeless and impoverished children on the streets of Afghanistan.”

Fact Check:

“His family died in #Gaza during bombing by #IsraeliTerrorists . He travelled almost 4 days and reached camp in Rafah. Just imagine the life of these children,” the X video’s caption reads. The video, viewed over 300,000 times, purports to show the child sleeping in a refugee camp in Rafah. The claim is false, however. The video, originally shared on Instagram by Ashiyaana Angels, shows a child in Afghanistan, not a refugee camp in Rafah. “We heard this boy crying..when we approached him he was crying because he was cold and alone…,” the post’s caption reads.

Likewise, a GoFundMe page linked via Ashiyaana Angels’ Instagram profile indicates the organization provides support to the Muslim community.

“The Muslim community, like any other, is not immune to the difficulties that life can present. Many individuals and families are enduring financial constraints, health issues, displacement, and discrimination, leaving them in desperate need of support and resources. With your generous contributions, we aim to provide them with much-needed relief, hope, and a chance at a better future,” a description via the GoFundMe page reads in part.

Additionally, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. Actually, the opposite is true. Misbar reported the video did not show a Palestinian child sleeping in a Rafah refugee camp via an April 8 article.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.