FACT CHECK: April Fools’ Day Post Shared As Genuine Eclipse Photo

A post shared on X allegedly shows a picture of the April 8 solar eclipse taken in Canada.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine photo of the eclipse. It was originally posted several days prior.

Fact Check:

Google searches for “hurt eyes” spiked Monday afternoon following the solar eclipse that was visible in much of the U.S., according to NBC News. Burns to the eye’s cornea are common but are expected to resolve within a day or two without any permanent damage, the outlet reported.

An X post appears to show a total solar eclipse behind the CN Tower in Toronto, Canada. The sky surrounding it is orange-hued.

“The #Eclipse2024 from Canada,” the caption reads.

This photo does not show the April 8 eclipse, however. The image was posted to X on April 2 and again on April 5, days prior to the eclipse.



The image appears to have been originally posted to Instagram by digital creator Taylor Holm. The caption reads, “BREAKING: Solar Eclipse came earlier than anticipated Read more.” Underneath this is the text, “Happy April Fools y’all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Holm | Toronto Digital Creator (@tayrontoo)

“This is my image and it is being used unlawfully without credits by third parties,” Holm said in an email to Check Your Fact. “As for the photo itself – it clearly says on my Instagram caption that it’s April’s fool post posted on April 1st, 2024.” (RELATED: Eclipse Image Is Photo Of Spain, Not Portugal’s View In 2024)

Toronto saw 90 percent totality, not 100 like the photo depicted, CBC reported.

Canadian weather journalist Kyle Brittain made an X post debunking the claim. “Watch out for fakes!” it reads. “Toronto didn’t quite experience totality, nor was the sun that low in the sky or in that direction…”