FACT CHECK: X Image Shows Iranian Missile Exercise, Not Preparations For Attack On Israel

An image shared on X purports to show Iran preparing to attack Israel.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The original image, also shared on X, shows Iran’s Great Prophet 18 exercise that took place back in February.

Israel said it will strike Iran “directly” if Iran attacks the country, according to The Associated Press. Iran recently reiterated plans to retaliate against Israel following an attack at the Iranian consulate in Syria that Israel is believed to be responsible for, the outlet reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran raises #readiness,” the X post’s caption reads in part. The post features an image of multiple missiles. Another iteration of the post that appears on X claims the missiles are “beautiful gifts for Israel.”

The claim is false, however. The original image, also shared on X, shows Iran’s Great Prophet 18 exercise that took place back in February.

“Iran’s ballistic missile ‘Emad’ in the Great Prophet 18 exercise,” the post’s caption reads. “[The] Emad ballistic missile is #Iran‘s first liquid fuel missile with a detachable warhead and the ability to be guided to the point of impact,” it continues.

Iran's ballistic missile "Emad" in the Great Prophet 18 exercise. Emad ballistic missile is #Iran's first liquid fuel missile with a detachable warhead and the ability to be guided to the point of impact.

A video shared on X by the Iran Observer indicates the Great Prophet 18 exercise is Iran’s “biggest military exercise of the year.” Likewise, a Jan. 10 report from Iran International states a malfunction occurred during this year’s exercise when rockets launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) crashed into a petrochemical plant. (RELATED: Viral X Image Showing Iranian Trucks Is Not Recent)

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the X image referenced in any recent credible news reports about Iran. Actually, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the image showed Iran’s Great Prophet 18 military exercise in an April 8 article.

Furthermore, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.