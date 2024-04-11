FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Solar Eclipse From The Grand Canyon

An image shared on X claims to show the 2024 solar eclipse from the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Verdict: False

The image is from 2012 and was taken in Canyon de Chelly, which is also in Arizona.

Fact Check:

Thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C.’s National Mall to watch the solar eclipse, according to NBC Washington. The next solar eclipse to be seen from the U.S. is in 2033 (Alaska) and 2044 (Montana and North Dakota), the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show the solar eclipse from the Grand Canyon. One user wrote, “Solar Eclipse Totality over the Grand Canyon 🇺🇸#SolarEclipse2024 #Eclipse2024.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from 2012 and was taken in Canyon de Chelly. It was posted to Flickr by Michael Menefee.

“This was taken at the Navajo Nation near Canyon de Chelly, AZ. Our location put us within a mere couple thousand feet of the center line for the eclipse, hard to complain about that proximity!” Menefee said in the caption.

Arizona was also not on the path of totality for this year’s solar eclipse, according to CBS News. The last solar eclipse was in August 2017, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Will The April 8 Eclipse Cause Three To Five Days Of Darkness?)

Check Your Fact has debunked images claiming to show the solar eclipse in 2024.