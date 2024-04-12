FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show A NASA Image Of The 2024 Eclipse

An image shared on X claims to show a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) image of the solar eclipse in 2024.

NASA with the most beautiful image of the solar eclipse #Eclipse2024 🥇 pic.twitter.com/cIxDRqddSz — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) April 8, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that NASA published this image. It appears that the image was taken in 2017.

Fact Check:

Thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C.’s National Mall to watch the solar eclipse, according to NBC Washington. The next solar eclipse to be seen from the U.S. is in 2033 (Alaska) and 2044 (Montana and North Dakota), the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show a NASA image of the solar eclipse. One user wrote, “NASA with the most beautiful image of the solar eclipse #Eclipse2024 🥇”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image appears to be from 2017. It was posted to Flickr by Sebastian Voltmer with the description partially reading,”The Great American Eclipse 2017…with earthshine, Regulus and other stars in the background.”

The image in the tweet appears to be edited and flipped from the original image taken by Voltmer. A 2022 tweet shows the original image.

A high resolution image of a Solar Eclipse pic.twitter.com/wrwdVK04zb — Spacexx (@ineed__spacee) May 16, 2022

Abbey Interrante, a NASA spokesperson, told Check Your Fact in an email that they “cannot confirm that this is a NASA image.”(RELATED: Has Biden Not Been To Wisconsin In Two Years?)

Interrante also pointed Check Your Fact to NASA’s album of images of the 2024 solar eclipse. Check Your Fact could not find any images in the album matching the image in the X image.