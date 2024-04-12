FACT CHECK: No, Israel Has Not Announced A Complete Withdrawal From Gaza

A viral post shared on X claims Israel has purportedly announced a complete withdrawal from Gaza amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

BREAKING: 🇮🇷🇺🇲 This explains why today Israel announced a complete withdrawal from Gaza. Iran has reportedly communicated to the United States through the Sultanate of Oman, that the Islamic Republic intends to directly strike Israel, unless the U.S. guarantees an immediate… pic.twitter.com/daa89YYcOh — Palestine and MENA Info Center (@PALMENA_IC) April 7, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. According to The Associated Press, Israel is withdrawing some troops from Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, and is preparing to move into Rafah. A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A “major attack” on Israel by Iran is said to be “imminent,” according to The Times of Israel. A new report indicates U.S. and Israeli officials have been in contact amid the possibility of Iran launching “strikes involving high-precision missiles and drones,” the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed nearly 20,000 times, claims Israel has purportedly announced a complete withdrawal from Gaza amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

The claim is false, however. According to an April 7 article from The Associated Press, Israel is withdrawing some troops from Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, and is preparing to move into Rafah. Israel’s plan to conduct a “ground offensive” in Rafah has caused global alarm due to the fact that more than half of Gaza’s population is sheltered in Rafah, the outlet reported.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Israel had announced a complete withdrawal from Gaza. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also debunked the claim via an April 10 article. (RELATED: Did The United Arab Emirates Cut Diplomatic Ties With Israel?)

Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on the IDF’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

A spokesperson for the IDF denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The IDF did not announce a complete withdrawal from Gaza,” the spokesperson said.