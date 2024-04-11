FACT CHECK: Did The United Arab Emirates Cut Diplomatic Ties With Israel?

A post shared on social media purports The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently cut ties with Israel due to the conflict in Gaza.

BREAKING: 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspends diplomatic relations with Israel. pic.twitter.com/VkistcQq9A — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. No such announcement has been made.

Fact Check:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke out against the west for not working to end the conflict in Gaza, Fox News reported. Iran promised retaliation against Israel for their attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that the UAE has suspended relations with Israel. The post shared an image of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the third president of the UAE.

The caption reads, “BREAKING: United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspends diplomatic relations with Israel.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no press release from UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Likewise, there is also no official Twitter account for the Office of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Reuters also debunked the claim. The outlet reported an Emirati and Israeli source both confirmed the claim is false.

The UAE has worked to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Jerusalem Post reported. The UAE recently sent 370 tonnes of aid to the region, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

In April 2023 the UAE and Israel increased their trade relations under the UAE-Israel Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. In Nov. 2023 the UAE announced their plans to maintain economic and diplomatic ties with Israel after the conflict in Gaza broke out, Reuters reported.

