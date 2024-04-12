FACT CHECK: Video Showing ‘Child Groomer’ At City Council Meeting Is Actually Comedian

A video shared on X allegedly shows a “child groomer” at a city council meeting admitting to having sent a 13-year-old sexually explicit messages.

Child groomer melts down about getting exposed by vigilantes at city council meeting… 😳 pic.twitter.com/NYsQXmyw8p — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) April 8, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is not genuine, but instead was a skit created by a comedian.

Fact Check:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills into law on Wednesday aiming to crack down on the ability to groom children over the internet, according to Fox News. DeSantis said that the legislation was intended “to ensure those who do children harm are held accountable,” the outlet reported.

An X video allegedly shows a man at a city council meeting confessing to having sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old boy. In the video, a man in a beanie, mesh shirt and studded necklace approaches the podium.

He claims he traveled an hour to meet with the boy for sex when he was confronted by “a big scary white man with chat logs and several cameras in my face.” He then claims he was never going to have sex with the boy, but instead “was talking about sexual education.”

“Child groomer melts down about getting exposed by vigilantes at city council meeting…” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: No, Elon Musk Did Not Admit To Being A Pedophile)

The video is missing context, however. It appears to have been originally posted to YouTube on April 1 by an account called “Cassady Campbell.” “Child Groomer Melts Down About Getting Exposed by Vigilantes at City Council Meeting,” the title reads. Campbell’s bio indicates that he is an actor and comedian. A header on his page reads “pranks, live streams, & more!”

Check Your Fact reached out to Campbell for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.