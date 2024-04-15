FACT CHECK: Image Does Not Show Recent Tehran Explosion

An image shared on X claims to show an explosion in Tehran in April 2024.

Verdict: Misleading

The image was taken in 2021 and is unrelated to the current hostilities between Iran and Israel. It shows an oil refinery fire in Tehran.

Fact Check:

Iran attacked Israel with over 300 missiles and drones, with Israel and other nations, such as the U.S., intercepting the vast majority of them, according to CNN.

Social media users are sharing a video, claiming it shows an explosion in Tehran before the attack. One user wrote, “Large explosions in Tehran! Did the response arrive before the actual attack?”

This claim is misleading. The image does appear to show a fire in Tehran, but it is not from the current hostilities between Iran and Israel. (RELATED: Viral X Image Showing Iranian Trucks Is Not Recent)

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image is from 2021 and appears to have been published in a Times of Israel article. The image caption reads, “A picture taken on June 2, 2021, shows smoke billowing from the site of a refinery fire in the Iranian capital Tehran.”

The Times of Israel reported at the time that there was no immediate known cause of the fire. Radio Free Liberty/Free Europe reported that industrial accidents are common in Iran.

