FACT CHECK: No, The Las Vegas Monorail Is Not Ending Operations

A post shared on Facebook claims the Las Vegas monorail is ending operations.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The Las Vegas Monorail posted to X confirming that there are no plans to cease operations.

Fact Check:

A Facebook post shows an image of the Las Vegas Monorail, claiming that it is expected to end operations sometime in the next few years. In the image, the monorail has an advertisement for the city and the High Roller Observation Wheel can be seen in the background.

“The Las Vegas monorail is ending operations,” the post reads. “Sources say the closure and dismantling will begin as early as 2028.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. The Las Vegas Monorail posted to X confirming that the claim is fabricated. “The report that the Las Vegas Monorail is winding down operations is 100% inaccurate. The Monorail is operating very successfully and the LVCVA has no plans to cease operations,” the post reads.

The report that the Las Vegas Monorail is winding down operations is 100% inaccurate. The Monorail is operating very successfully and the LVCVA has no plans to cease operations. — lvmonorail (@lvmonorail) April 8, 2024

The post was originally posted by an account called Las Vegas Issues, according to Reuters. The account’s bio reads, “Vegas news, memes, and things.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Monorail for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.