FACT CHECK: Did The Las Vegas Sphere Display A Message That Reads ‘F*** Trump’?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows the Las Vegas Sphere with a display that reads “f*** Trump.”

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally fabricated. Sphere Entertainment confirmed the image is not real in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden mocked the way former President Donald Trump handled COVID-19, saying that Trump must have “injected bleach” to combat the virus, according to Newsweek. “Crooked Joe Biden continues to show how mentally unfit he is to be president every single day,” a Trump spokesperson told the outlet.

A Facebook image allegedly shows the Las Vegas Sphere with an anti-Trump message. The image appears to show the Sphere lit up with the words “f*** Trump” in large, blue letters.

“The Sphere in Vegas is so awesome!” the image’s text reads. The Facebook user added the caption, “VIVA LAS VEGAS!”

This photo is digitally fabricated, however. Sphere Entertainment confirmed the image is not real in an email to Check Your Fact.

The Review Journal has a gallery of Las Vegas sphere displays and does not include the “f*** Trump” image. Likewise, the image cannot be found on the sphere’s X or Instagram accounts. (RELATED: Did The Las Vegas Sphere Display A Message That Reads ‘F*** Biden?’)

A TikTok filter allows users to add their own images and videos to the sphere. The various examples of videos created with the filter show the same background seen in the Facebook image.

This is not the first time a fabricated image of the sphere’s display has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image claiming to show the Israeli flag displayed on the sphere.