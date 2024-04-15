FACT CHECK: Photo Showing ‘Mass Exodus’ Out Of Ben Gurion Airport Is From 2022

An image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a recent “mass exodus” out of Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

🇮🇱Media sources report: “Right now, Ben Gurion Airport in Israel is witnessing a mass exodus as tens of thousands of Zi0nist families flee Israel to their countries of origin.”#Israel #MassExodus #BenGurionAirport pic.twitter.com/HjDYLfMA7p — The Resistance (@Le__Resistance) April 13, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

While the image does show a large crowd of travelers at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, the photo is from 2022, and is not recent. The image is featured in a June 2022 Times of Israel article.

Fact Check:

Israel has reopened its airspace following a recent attack where Iran “launched more than 300 projectiles,” according to the Times of Israel. Both the U.S. and Europe have urged Israel to show restraint and not engage in a retaliatory strike against Iran, Reuters reported.

The X image purports to show a recent “mass exodus” out of Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. “Media sources report: ‘Right now, Ben Gurion Airport in Israel is witnessing a mass exodus as tens of thousands of Zi0nist families flee Israel to their countries of origin,'” the image’s caption reads. The image, viewed over 300 times, shows a packed airport full of travelers.

The claim is misleading. While the image does show a large crowd of travelers at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, the image is not recent. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search and found the image featured in a June 2022 article from the Times of Israel. According to the outlet, Ben Gurion Airport was crowded ahead of the Jewish holiday, Passover at the time. The surge in large numbers of travelers also correlated to eased COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the outlet reported.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the image referenced in any recent credible news reports about Israel. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also indicated the image originally stemmed from the June 2022 Times of Israel article on April 14. Additionally, the image does not appear on the website for Ben Gurion Airport or its verified Instagram account. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Oil Refineries Burning In Haifa)

Check Your Fact has contacted Ben Gurion Airport for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.