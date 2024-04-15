FACT CHECK: Video Shows Animation, Not Barrage Of Missiles In Israel?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a barrage of missile attacks on Israel from Iran.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video is an animation originally posted in 2021.

Fact Check:

Israel has promised to “exact a price” for the attack on Tel Aviv from Iran, CNN reported. Israel has delayed their invasion of Rafah, the southern region of Gaza, as it considers a response to Iran.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show an Iranian missile attack on Israel. The video shows a sky at night as red streaks fill the air before exploding.

The caption reads in part, “REAKING WW3 RED ALERT!!! IRAN HAS JUST LAUNCHED A BARRAGE OF HUNDREDS OF CRUISE MISSILES AND DRONES INTO ISRAEL! The United States is reportedly sending fighter jets over to Israel. This will provoke Iran to attack US. IF that happens RUSSIA, and CHINA will step into protect Iran. Dont forget, @JoeBiden. FUNDED Iran to the tune of $10 BILLION, which enabled the Oct. 7th attack on Israel by Hamas, and now THIS.”

The claim is inaccurate. The original post dates back to 2021 and was labeled as CGI in the caption. The video was also uploaded to YouTube in 2021 with a description that identifies the video as a compilation of WWII animations. “This is a tiny compilation of my animations belonging to the WW2 or World War II section,” the description reads. The account’s bio identifies the channel as animation. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

Iran did launch a missile attack on Israel over the weekend with 300 hundred drones and missiles. Israel blocked 99% of the missiles, according to the Associated Press.

