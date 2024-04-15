FACT CHECK: No Evidence Zelenskyy Bought King Charles’ Former House

A post shared on Facebook claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bought King Charles III’s former home.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that Zelenskyy bought Highgrove Mansion, a residence of the British Royal Family. (RELATED: Did The United Arab Emirates Cut Diplomatic Ties With Israel?)

“Ukrainian president, whose term of office expires on 20 May, has bought Highgrove House from Britain’s King Charles III. This was reported by The London Crier, which has stated that the deal amounted to £20 million,” reads part of one post.

This claim is unfounded. If Zelenskyy had bought the mansion from the British Royal Family, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for this claim.

The source for this claim appears to be the claimed “London Crier.” Logically Facts reported that there is no About Page on the website and that the website was created on March 26, 2024. The website reads, “All Rights Reserved. The London Crier, 1863- 2023” implying it originally started in 1863.

Check Your Fact verified that the domain name was created on March 26 by looking up the registration data on ICANN. There is also no evidence that the London Crier was established in 1863.

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh tweeted April 5 that the alleged news website was a “Russian disinformation website.”

The Russian embassy in South Africa is falsely claiming that President Zelensky’s bought Highgrove House from King Charles III for £20m, citing “British media” outlet the London Crier. But British media has reported no such thing. The London Crier is a Russian disinformation… pic.twitter.com/fRd4hVBCwJ — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 5, 2024

“But British media has reported no such thing. The London Crier is a Russian disinformation website that uses AI to publish totally fake and fabricated stories about Ukraine,” reads Saradarizah’s tweet.