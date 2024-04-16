FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Aftermath Of Iranian Attack On Israel

An image shared on X claims to show the aftermath of the Iranian attack on Israel.

The image originates from a video that was taken in Iraqi Kurdistan, not Israel.

Iran attacked Israel with over 300 missiles and drones, with Israel and other nations, such as the U.S., intercepting the vast majority of them, according to CNN.

Social media users are sharing an image of a fire, claiming it shows the aftermath of the Iranian attack on Israel. One user wrote, “I thought ISRAEL said they intercepted 99% of IRANIAN MISSILES?”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image and keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the image was taken in Iraqi Kurdistan, not Israel. The original video was shared on X by Rudaw, a Kurdish outlet.

“Urgent; A citizen sent this video to Rudaw, saying a gas station caught fire on the Erbil-Makhmur road. More information will be released,” Rudaw tweeted. (RELATED: Image Does Not Show Recent Tehran Explosion)

Israel claimed it and its allies downed 99% of Iranian drones and missiles, according to BBC News. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also stated that its F-35 fighter jets shot down 25 out of 30 cruise missiles, the outlet reported.

While the vast majority of Iranian munitions were shot down, at least five ballistic missiles got through the Israeli air defenses and struck the country, according to CBS News. The outlet reported that four hit Nevatim Air Base, which is where F-35 fighters are stationed.