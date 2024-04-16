FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Iranian Drone In Iraqi Power Line

A video shared on X claims to show an Iranian drone in an Iraqi power line.

Iran sent a drone to Israel and it got stuck in electical power lines in Iraq. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CQmge1SSaA — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 14, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from February 2024 and is likely from Syria. It is not related to the Iranian attack on Israel.

Fact Check:

Iran attacked Israel with over 300 missiles and drones, with Israel and other nations, such as the U.S., intercepting the vast majority of them, according to CNN.

Social media users are sharing a video of a downed drone in a power line, claiming it shows an Iranian drone in Iraq. One user wrote, “Iran sent a drone to Israel and it got stuck in electical power lines in Iraq.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from February 2024. It was shared to X by a Syrian news outlet.

The claim was also debunked by BBC Monitoring reporter Ghoncheh Habibiazad in an April 14 tweet. (RELATED: Viral X Image Showing Iranian Trucks Is Not Recent)

This video claims to show a drone launched by Iran yesterday towards Israel stuck in overhead power lines in Iraq. The video is from February, and shows a drone crash in Deir al-Zour, Syria. pic.twitter.com/pMunSBFdCA — Ghoncheh Habibiazad | غنچه (@GhonchehAzad) April 14, 2024

