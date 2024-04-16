FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Iranian Drones Arriving In Israel

A video shared on X claims to show Iranian drones arriving in Israel.

Arrival of the first batch of Iranian drones to Israel pic.twitter.com/zpyjfQ9PFx — 𝕏 (@AlertChannel) April 13, 2024

Verdict: False

The video was shared last year.

Fact Check:

Iran attacked Israel with over 300 missiles and drones, with Israel and other nations, such as the U.S., intercepting the vast majority of them, according to CNN.

Social media users have been sharing a video of what appear to be projectiles in the air, claiming it shows Iranian drones attacking Israel. One user wrote, “Arrival of the first batch of Iranian drones to Israel.”

The video, though, is not from the current fighting. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was shared to Instagram in September 2023. The video’s caption claims it was taken in the United States.

“Why do UFOs always go to the states?? I don’t know if they’ve heard that in Mexico it’s better to eat?” the video’s caption reads.

Check Your Fact also found that a screenshot of the video was shared in July 2023 by a Romanian outlet, which claimed it showed a Palestinian rocket attack on Israel. BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked the claim.

This video falsely claims to show people in Israel taking cover upon the “arrival of the first batch of Iranian drones” tonight. It’s in fact old footage that has been online since at least July 2023. It’s unrelated to tonight’s attack, via @ArsenKeklikoglu. pic.twitter.com/QQkif7NqfF — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 14, 2024

“It’s in fact old footage that has been online since at least July 2023. It’s unrelated to tonight’s attack…” Sardarizadeh tweeted. (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)

Check Your Fact could not verify exactly where it is from, though it is not from the current hostilities. We rate this claim false.